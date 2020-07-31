Sushant's Sister Shweta Responds As Ankita Lokhande Busts 'depression' Theory In His Death

Amid investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his family's unwavering conviction in the truth is inspirational as they have, after mourning the actor's death, stepped out to seek justice. Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been updating her social media handle with messages of unity and truth and fans have unanimously chorused their voices in her support.

In her latest posts, Shweta has shared her unaltered stance that 'Truth Alone Triumphs' or 'satyameva jayate'- the national motto of India- as she posted a video of Republic TV's relentless probe into the 'truth' of Sushant's mysterious death - this one entailing Ankita Lokhande's first real remarks on Sushant's death and the alleged conspiracy that preceded it as detailed in his father's FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande spoke to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in which she fervently claimed that Sushant wasn't the kind of person who would commit suicide and had been happy-go-lucky. She recounted hearing of his demise, and explained the effect it had on her, going on to trash the theories that were spread about him allegedly being depressed.

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Bihar Police on Thursday has retrieved Sushant's bank account statements and interrogated the actor's sister Mitu Singh, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, house help, cook, CA and the team of doctors who were allegedly treating him. Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai a few days ago after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Patna Police station against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's last girlfriend. Rhea and five others have been booked on charges of abetment to suicide, fraud, embezzlement and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.

In retaliation, Rhea Chakraborty moved India's apex court seeking stay on the probe by Bihar Police and asking for a transfer of Sushant's death probe from Bihar to Mumbai. She has alleged in her writ petition that there is a serious apprehension that 'she will not be treated fairly' in the investigation conducted by Bihar Police. Rhea has also alleged that FIR filed against her is 'entirely misconceived' and that the case has been filed only to 'harass her'.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been updating social media with memoirs, also shared a message highlighting the need to stand together for the truth. Shweta captioned the post with a picture of the Gods, "Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity"

