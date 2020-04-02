Sushmita Sen & Beau Rohman Shawl Giving Major Couple Goals With Their Fitness Routine

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are vocal about their relationship and have been sharing pictures of each other on their social media accounts. The actress has been together with Rohman for a while and reportedly they are in quarantine together. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl indulged in a couples work-out session and shared pictures of the same on their social media handles.

In the pictures that Sushmita Sen shared she is dressed in dark yoga clothes and Rohman is dressed only in workout pants. The setting looks like the inside of their home. Sushmita Sen has shared four pictures that show the flexibility of the pair. They both seem to be relaxing in all of the exercises that they are doing, some of which seem difficult to do. In one exercise, Sushmita Sen is suspending on air with the help Rohman, which is rather amusing.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's amazing work out pictures

Sushmita Sen shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote an elaborate caption on how one should distract themselves from tough times. She wrote, “Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!” She tagged her beau Rohman Shawl as well. The photos received all the appreciation from her 4.9 million and counting followers.

It is not the first time that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have worked out together

