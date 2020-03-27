Sushmita Sen Warns Fans Not To Take This Medicine That "Coronavirus Is Said To Thrive On"

The novel coronavirus has been called a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). It has become a major threat to humanity. Moreover, no cure has been discovered yet.

Amid the crisis, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing posts to promote social distancing and precautionary measures to stay safe from the novel virus. They have also been motivating their fans to not believe in myths and work on their body while staying at home. Recently, actor Sushmita Sen took to social media and announced that she has found the medicine for COVID-19.

Sushmita Sen warns fans to not take medicine without a doctor's prescription

Accompanying the caption stating the same, Sushmita Sen posted a picture of a medicine bottle. The text written over the bottle read ‘COVID-19 Medicine- STAY AT HOME’. Sushmita Sen requested everyone to avoid consuming any medicine without a doctor’s prescription. She asked them to not self-medicate without checking with a doctor and promoted awareness.

Sen revealed the information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 says that the vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system. Therefore, she requested her fans to not take it. She added that those who recovered from COVID-19 did not take ibuprofen.

Sushmita Sen asserted everyone to consume paracetamol if they have symptoms. There could be a possibility that coronavirus thrives on ibuprofen. So, she insisted people to avoid using it and spread the news to as many people as they can. Moreover, she revealed that there are various articles available online that talk about avoiding the consumption of ibuprofen or any NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs). Check out her Instagram post:

Sushmita Sen advises strengthening the immune system

Earlier, Sushmita Sen also raised awareness and shared wondrous advice. She asked her fans to strengthen their immune system and stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis. Here’s her Instagram post:

