Sushmita Sen And Her Beau Literally Turn Into Love Birds For This Post. See Here

Sushmita Sen and her partner Rohman Shawl are Bollywood’s one of the most adorable couples. The actors took the social media by storm again when they posted pictures from their night out on Instagram. This time the lovebirds have literally turned into romantic birds.

The couple recently went out on a date night and posted pictures of the same. Sushmita is one of those who never shies away from PDA on social media. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she and her partner Rohman Shawl were seen turning into a pair of romantic birds. The actor joked about the pictures as to how feathers of a bird flock together. She captioned the post as, “Birds of a feather flock together!!! Your ‘Angel’ thinks you’re ‘Owlsome’ @rohmanshawl Got wings will fly!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuaaah!!!”

While Sushmita’s post was drenched in love, Rohman too joined the party and gave the cutest reaction to it. He commented, "Your awesomeowlsome loves you Fulsome !!!".

Sushmita Sen and Rohman met each other through social media. The couple connected and went on to date each other. Sushmita has been a part of many successful and popular films like Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.

In the pictures, Sushmita is seen posing in front of a bird winged graffiti while Rohman Shawl was seen posing with owl graffiti. Sushmita Sen looked chic as she wore a black checkered blazer and paired it with blue denim. Sushmita completed the look with black trainers. Rohman Shawl looked stylish as he was pictured wearing a black puffer jacket and black trousers. He opted for white trainers to complete the look.

