Sushmita Sen Shares Friday Gyaan With A Selfie, THIS Is What She Has To Say

Sushmita Sen has been someone who sets major goals for her followers on Instagram. The actor posts amazing Instagram pictures and videos, where she is frequently seen uploading life events and travel diaries from her trips. The actor recently posted a glorious selfie on Instagram and fans were mesmerized by it.

Sushmita Sen’s Friday gyaan as she clicks a selfie is all about self-love; beau Rohman calls her ‘goddess’

The actor has been sharing several workout videos which often motivates fans to take up the healthy lifestyle themselves. She recently posted a sun-kissed photograph of herself with a pair of stylish goggles. The former Miss Universe looked stunning as fans praised her for her good looks. She even added a meaningful caption to the photograph, the actor wrote: “Shallow doesn’t work for me, gimme depth any day. The fear of drowning pales in comparison to the power of emerging!!”.

Soon after she posted the picture fans hailed her with praises and good wishes. Amidst all the comments were a cute message from her beau Rohman Shawl. He called Sushmita a goddess, which fans found extremely adorable. Apart from that, Sushmita shared a video on New Year where she was dancing and grooving with her daughters.

Rohman shared a photograph of himself with Sushmita and her daughters on New Year’s and wrote a long endearing caption for all his followers. According to an entertainment portal, Sushmita Sen is said to be making a comeback in Bollywood. Fans of the actor were amazed by this news and are eager as to what project she will be seen undertaking.

