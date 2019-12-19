Sushmita Sen Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Her Father Suheer Sen

Sushmita Sen is one of the most active actors on social media as she always keeps her fans up-to-date with events from her professional and personal life. She usually keeps sharing videos on her Instagram account. Today, on the occasion of her father's birthday, she shared some pretty pictures of her father Shubeer Sen and herself. She also wrote a heartfelt caption with the picture.

The actor wrote a very cute caption were she said that 'May you continue to remind us just how TALL one must stand in life. On my toes already.' She also shared some of her old pictures with him. She wished her father good health and happiness. The actor looked gorgeous in the picture sporting a purple vest top paired with blue denim shorts. She completed her look with pretty flats and a black small sling bag with black sunglasses.

Actor Sushmita Sen is back in the Bollywood after a vacation. The actor stopped appearing in movies after 2015 and did not appear in movies after her small role in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2015. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to break the news of her upcoming movie. On December 9, 2019, she posted a photo that featured herself, looking out from her window. The caption on the photo read that she has always been in love with the love that knows patience. She added that this made her a fan of her fans, as they have waited for 10 long years to Sen’s return on the big screen, and have always been encouraging the actor. She stated that she is just returning for her fans who loved her unconditionally.

