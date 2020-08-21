Sushmita Sen Mourns Painter Ram Indranil Kamath's Death, Calls Him 'gifted Artist'

On Thursday, Mumbai-based painter Ram Indranil Kamath was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Matunga area, according to the police. The police reportedly suspect that the late artist died by suicide and a note was also recovered from the place. Actor Sushmita Sen expressed grief on the demise of her friend.

Sushmita Sen mourns Ram Indranil Kamath’s death

Sushmita Sen paid tribute to her friend Ram Indranil Kamath via Instagram. She shared a few pictures of the late artist and appears in one of them. The actor also penned down a heartfelt note for the deceased. She wrote that he was an “extremely gifted artist” and was “unique to his core” in his work. Sushmita passed her “deepest condolences” to Ram’s family.

Ram Indranil Kamath’s death

Ram Indranil Kamath passed away at the age of 41. According to ANI reports, the popular painter was unmarried and was living with his mother and sister. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. Later, his mother found him unmoving in the bathtub. Then Kamath was immediately taken to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Police officials said in a statement that Ram Indranil Kamath did not blame anyone for his demise in the alleged suicide note that was found near his body. The statement of his family members and friends will be recorded soon. An accidental death report has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited by the police. The cause of death is unknown until now. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Ram Indranil Kamath was well-known for his painting. He predominately worked on the paintings of Hindu Gods. The late artist used to frequently share his work on his Instagram handle. Kamath painted for several famous names.

