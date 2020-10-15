Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl Give A Quirky Reply To Eager Fans Asking When Will They Marry

Sushmita Sen recently went live on her Instagram handle with Rohman Shawl. The actor answered a number of questions during this live session. Things got a bit hilarious when the actor was asked when she would get married to Rohman. The two, who are in a relationship, laughed off and gave quite a quirky response to the user who asked them the question.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's quirky reply to a fan

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Mother Salutes Daughters Of India, Feels Proud Of Actor's Achievements

Initially, as the Instagram session began, fans were delighted to watch Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl live. They greeted them and welcomed them with several hearts and positive comments. The actor addressed certain things in the live session and thus spoke to the fans as well.

She was keeping an eye out for the comments and thus choose to reply to one such comment that came her way during the live session. Amid the session, a fan asked Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl about their plans to get married. The two stars laughed it off in amusement and Sushmita posed the question to Rohman as she was laughing uncontrollably during this time.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Uploads Glamorous Post With Motivational Caption, Fans Shower Love

However, the actor managed to simply reply that she will ask her neighbours and tell them when she will get married. The couple shared a look with each other and then burst into laughter once again upon reading the question. They spoke to fans for a while after that and answered most of their questions in a witty manner. Fans adored the bonding the two shared with each other and loved the chemistry between the two.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Asks Fans To 'light Up The Tunnel' In Her New Illuminating Post On IG

Both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have kept fans entertained with their glimpses on social media. On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya. The actor made a comeback after a long time and was welcomed with praise. She was lauded by the critics and fans for her amazing performance in the show. Fans and critics especially loved watching Sushmita Sen in a grey avatar as a crime boss. Thus her series titled Aarya did well and earned her tremendous praise from fans.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Shares Words Of Wisdom; Says 'life Is An Exam & You Are The Subject'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.