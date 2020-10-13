Sushmita Sen Shares Words Of Wisdom; Says 'life Is An Exam & You Are The Subject'

Main Hoon Na actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to share a heartfelt thought about life. Along with the post, the actor also went on to elaborate on the same. Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on the post and some of them could also relate to the post shared by Sushmita.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sushmita shared a heartfelt thought on life and how one must live it. The post read, “Life is the most difficult exam. Many people fail because they try to copy others, not realising that everyone has a different question paper”. Along with the quote, one can also see a doodle image of a person writing an exam.

Along with the post, Sushmita went on to elaborate on the post. She went on to write that life is the easiest exam. And one has to prepare, learn and practice. She also added that the questions life asks one person is unique and so must be the answers to it. She also said, “LIFE IS AN EXAM & YOU ARE THE SUBJECT!! Know yourself enough...be brave enough..to attempt an original...not ace a copy!!” Take a look at the post below.

On reading the quote, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Sushmita went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the users went on to agree with the post. While some went on to relate to the post. One of the users wrote, “Kya bt ha mam u r absolutely right”. While the other one wrote, “so relatable”. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time that Sushmita Sen has shared such positive thoughts on social media. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a quote by Marcandangel read, “let go of all the purposeless drama, aimless time-wasters, clutter that keeps getting in your way. It’s time to focus on what matters.” Along with the post, she gave a gentle reminder to the people from the “self & to the selfless. ‘Focus on what matters”. Take a look.

