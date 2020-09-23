Sushmita Sen Asks Fans To 'light Up The Tunnel' In Her New Illuminating Post On IG

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to post a lovely picture of a fairy-lights lit tunnel which looked postcard perfect. The star also added a fun caption in the post that said 'light up the tunnel'. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Sushmita Sen's tunnel post

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see a tunnel that's lit up with fairy lights on the way. The lovely click is a throwback post from her previous travels. Two people are also visible at the end of the tunnel but it is hard to recognise who they are.

As usual, the actor added a motivational and uplifting caption with her post. She mentioned that people must not wait for the light at the end of the tunnel but light up the tunnel instead. Her caption read - 'They say, there’s light at the end of the tunnel...I say, why wait, let’s light up the tunnel!!! love you guys sooooooo much!!!' (sic).

Many fans responded to Sushmita Sen's photo by liking or commenting on it. Most fans mentioned that the click was beautiful. Take a look at the comments fans left on her last post:

Pic Credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Sushmita Sen is very active on her Instagram and often posts pictures with a motivational caption. In her last post, fans could spot a gorgeous picture of the actor against a blue background sporting a blue dress. She also had some light jewellery on. The post was captioned - 'When the world seems engulfed in chaos & spirits spiral down...it’s time to look up... it's brighter when we do There’s hope...there’s ALWAYS hope!!! “Chin down Sush, it looks better...Nah! I rather FEEL better” love you guys!!' (sic). Take a look:

In another post, the actor had extended Mahalaya wishes to her fans. She had uploaded a beautiful art video of Maa Durga by artist Rithika and captioned the post - 'I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter...Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!!' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

