Sushmita Sen Uploads Glamorous Post With Motivational Caption, Fans Shower Love

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram to upload a glamorous picture of herself along with a motivational caption. The actor mentioned that people must not lose their spirit in any kind of situation. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram post and see how fans and admirers of the actor have responded.

Sushmita Sen's motivational post

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see Sushmita Sen sporting a blue dress and some heavy jewellery. The actor's make-up features some prominent contouring and the actor is looking upwards in the post. A spotlight effect is seen in the post and Sushmita is posing in front of a blue background. Sushmita has also used the picture as her profile picture on Instagram.

The actor also added a small caption with the post. Sushmita added a piece of good advice for people in chaotic situations. Her caption read - 'When the world seems engulfed in chaos & spirits spiral down...it’s time to look up... it's brighter when we do... There’s hope...there’s ALWAYS hope!!! “Chin down Sush, it looks better...Nah! I rather FEEL better... love you guys!!' (sic)

Many fans and followers of the actor commented on her post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked very good. Take a look at the comments fans left on her post:

Sushmita Sen is very active on her Instagram. The actor keeps uploading pictures of herself and her family and friends on the social media platform. In the last post, the actor wished her fans Shubho Mahalaya. Her posts caption read - 'Here begins Devi Paksha for me!!! I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter. Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!!' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another one of her other posts, fans could spot the actor with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple was seen trying out the dog filter on Instagram. Sushmita also added that she loved her fans in the caption. Take a look at her post:

