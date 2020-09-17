Sushmita Sen Wishes Fans On Mahalaya; Says, "Maa Durga Brings Hope, Love & Courage"

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to wish her followers on the occasion of Shubho Mahalaya. She posted an animated video related to Goddess Durga while sending out best wishes and good fortune to everyone. She also hoped that this special day would correct all the things that have been going wrong for the past few months. Her fans have also wished her in the comments section with a few heartfelt words and messages.

Sushmita Sen wishes Shubho Mahalaya

Actor Sushmita Sen recently posted a video on Instagram to wish her followers on the occasion of Shubho Mahalaya, which is a huge event for the Bengali community. She posted a video with Maa Durga’s painted face while a conch was being blown in the background. She also put up a heartfelt message marking the importance of this day while also hoping for positive things in the days to come.

In the caption for the post, actor Sushmita Sen has wished her followers while mentioning how it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha for her. She has spoken about the significance of this day while hoping for positive and good things for people. Sushmita Sen has also added that Maa Durga brings hope, love, and courage to everyone. She has written how much she loves her fans while also hoping for more healing and positivity in this world. Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt wishes here.

Shubho Mahalaya is an auspicious occasion which also marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga and her children descended on the planet bringing in a lifetime of blessings. Bengalis around the world celebrate this special day with various traditions and rituals. A few people believe in feeding the Brahmins while they pray to their ancestors. Mantras like ‘Mahisasura Mardini’ and ‘Jago Tumi Jago’ are famous amongst the devotees as they believe these invoke the Goddess. Shubho Mahalaya falls at the end of 16-day long Pitru Paksha where people pray for their ancestors and their good deeds.

In the comments section of the post, Sushmita Sen’s fans have dropped heartfelt wishes for the actor on the occasion of Shubho Mahalaya. They have also added a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

