Sushmita Sen Uploads Lively And Quirky Dog Filter Video With Rohman Shawl

Actor Sushmita Sen recently uploaded a fun video with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Instagram. The two stars tried on the dog filter and mentioned that they loved their fans. Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's post and see how fans responded to the same.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's video

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl trying on the dog filter on Instagram. Sushmita Sen is heard saying 'If this doesn't make your day, I don't know what will'. The actor seems happy and cheerful. Sushmita mentions that she loves her fan and also adds that she has been very happy. The video was a small preview of her live session with Rohman Shawl on the social media platform.

Sushmita's caption on her post was very similar to her video. The actor added that she loved her fans. Her caption read - '#livesession #sharing #cartoons #love #laughter #happyvibes #us @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! Mmuuuah #yourstruly' (sic)

Many fans liked and commented on her post. Most fans mentioned that the video was adorable. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Sushmita Sen is very active on her Instagram and constantly shares posts with her followers. In her recent post, fans can spot an interesting statement. Her post reads - 'Our culture has accepted two huge lies...the first that if you disagree with someone you must hate them. The second is that if you love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don't have to compromise convictions to be compassionate' (sic). Take a look at her post:

The actor also added a similar caption. Her caption read - 'Not a #peoplepleaser choose to be a #consciencekeeper #liveyourtruth #conviction #compassion @davechappelle I love you guys!!' (sic).

In another post, the actor can be spotted in a photoshoot. She is sporting a lovely dress and has her hair open. The post is captioned - 'Coming soon!!! I love you guys!!' Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Rohman Shawl's Instagram

