Sushmita Sen Quiz: Take Up This Quiz If You're An Ardent Fan Of The 'Main Hoon Na' Actor

One of the most sought-after Bollywood leading ladies of her time, Sushmita Sen rings in her 45th birthday today, i.e. November 19, 2020. Sushmita, who kickstarted her career in acting post winning the prestigious title of Miss Universe at the age of 18, has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films of all time including Biwi No. 1, Fiza, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Aankhen to name a few. She also recently became the talk of the town after he set foot into the digital space and left everyone amazed with her stellar performance in Ram Madhvani's Aarya. However, on the special occasion of her 45th birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the ardent fans to test their knowledge about Sushmita Sen's career, Sushmita Sen's family and Sushmita Sen's facts.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Sushmita Sen quiz
1) Sushmita Sen hails from which city of the Indian state Telangana?
- Hyderabad
- Nizamabad
- Warangal
- Karimnagar
2) How many sibling/siblings does Sushmita Sen have?
3) In which year did Sushmita Sen win the prestigious crown of Miss Universe at the age of 18?
4) In the year 1996, Sushmita Sen marked her debut in Bollywood with which thriller film?
- Angaara
- Dastak
- Maachis
- Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin
5) Throughout her illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sushmita Sen has only starred in one Tamil film. Do you know which film was it?
- Suryavamsam
- Kadhalukku Mariyadhai
- Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga
- Ratchagan
6) Sushmita Sen's role of 'Miss Chandni Chopra' from which Bollywood film remains iconic for cinephiles till date?
- Biwi No.1
- Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta
- Main Hoon Na
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
7) Sushmita Sen garnered critical acclaim for her exemplary performance as 'Sia Seth' in a supporting role in which film?
- Filhaal...
- Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai
- Sirf Tum
- Main Hoon Na
8) Which film marked the last big-screen appearance of Sushmita Sen?
- Dulha Mil Gaya
- No Problem
- F.A.L.T.U
- Nirbaak
9) How many child/children does Sushmita Sen have?
10) Sushmita Sen is a part of which MTV show?
- Hustle
- Roadies
- Fashion Superstar
- Supermodel of the Year
Sushmita Sen's trivia quiz answers:
-
Hyderabad
-
Two (brother Rajeev and sister Neelam)
-
1994
-
Dastak
-
Ratchagan
-
Main Hoon Na
-
Filhaal...
-
Nirbaak
-
Two (daughters Renee and Alisah)
-
Fashion Superstar
