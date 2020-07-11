Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sushmita Konidela's New OTT Series To Star Prakash Raj?

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela's new banner Gold Box Entertainments will soon bankroll an action thriller series on an OTT platform. The series will feature Prakash Raj in it and will mark the actor's OTT debut as well. Read more to check out the details of the entire story.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela recently created a new banner called Gold Box Entertainments as Telugu audiences are responding well to good content online. If certain reports are to be believed, her banner is soon going to bankroll an action-thriller series that will feature cops, investigation, and a lot of crime in it. Superstar Prakash Raj is also supposed to be seen in the series.

Prakash Raj is very famous for his antagonist roles in movies. The actor is reportedly very good friends with Chiranjeevi. If Prakash Raj is seen in the series, it will mark his first appearance in an OTT series. Another star that could soon be seen in the same series is Sampath Raj. Sampath Raj is very famous for his role in the 2013 film Mirchi. He has also done movies like Srimanthudu, Run Raja Run, and Agnyaathavaasi.

Other reports have mentioned that Anand Ranga, who is a film director, is also going to be promoting the series but for now, the details have not been confirmed. Anand Ranga is known for his movies Oy! and DK bose.

Sushmita's new banner

Sushmita Konidela recently took to her Instagram to also post about her new banner. She posted an image of the logo and added this in the caption - Here’s introducing “Gold box entertainments”, Unbox the world of fascinating and exciting content! Check out her post:

Many celebrities commented on the post and wrote uplifting messages. Fans of Chiranjeevi are also expecting to see good content from the banner. Check out all the comments:

Sushmita hasn’t spoken much on her social media about her new venture. She did upload a motivational post on her Instagram with this caption - These are the times we need to stay strong for each other. With so much fear, taboo, confusion, and uncertainty, we need to Stay Calm! So this art that I did speaks peace to me. Art is something that always kept my cool. Thank you.. Check out the post:

