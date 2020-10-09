Sushmita Sen Shares Words Of Wisdom, Says 'It’s Time To Travel Light!'

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently shared positivity on social media with a beautiful post. The actress shared a quote by marcandangel that spoke about letting go of all the negativity and “aimless, time-wasters” from the human system. The actress wrote that its time to remind the people about focusing on things that matter in life.

Sushmita Sen shares a positive post

The quote by Marcandangel read, “let go of all the purposeless drama, aimless time-wasters, clutter that keeps getting in your way. It’s time to focus on what matters.” The diva captioned the post and decluttered all the negative thinking with her words. Amid the darkness all around, the actress asked her fans to let the light of hope, positivity seep inside them. She gave a gentle reminder to the people from the “self & to the selfless. ‘Focus on what matters.”

Her inspirational thoughts penned by the actress motivated a number of people who thanked Sushmita for spreading positivity all around on social media. One of the users thanked the actress and wrote, “You’re always so inspirational! Thank you for sharing your light.” Another user wrote, “Right mam, and there's more clutter in the mind, which we find very difficult to remove.” A third user chimed in and wrote about decluttering their minds which is filled with negativity. Another follower of the actress wrote, “We can expect this only from a positive soul like you.”

This is not the first time that the actress has shared such positive thoughts on social media. Earlier, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to post a lovely picture of a fairy-lights lit tunnel that looked postcard perfect. The star also added a fun caption in the post that said 'light up the tunnel'. In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see a tunnel that's lit up with fairy lights on the way. The lovely click is a throwback post from her previous travels. Two people are also visible at the end of the tunnel but it is hard to recognize who they are. She captioned the post with a motivational thought that talked about people who must not wait for the light at the end of the tunnel but light up the tunnel instead. Her caption read - 'They say, there’s light at the end of the tunnel...I say, why wait, let’s light up the tunnel!!! love you guys sooooooo much!!!' (sic). (Image credit: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram)

