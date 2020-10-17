Sushmita Sen To Commence Shooting For Aarya 2 In Dubai In November: Report

After receiving a phenomenal response from the audience for her debut web series Aarya, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to kick-off the second edition of the crime drama. According to reports by Mid-Day, the actress is soon to jet off to Dubai to start shooting for the same after wrapping up her commitments in Mumbai. According to the sources of the leading daily, Sushmita is currently finishing up her fictional reality show, so that she can leave for the desert emirate in time.

Sushmita Sen to kick-start Aarya 2 shooting

According to the source, after receiving a massive fan following an appreciation for her titular role in the series, Sushmita Sen is set to start filming for the second season next month which will be directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat. The source of the daily reportedly said that after ending the first season with Sushmita’s character after wiping out her rivals in the drugs business, heads to New Zealand with her family to get settles, the directors plan to soot some indoor scenes in Dubai over a two-month schedule.

Much to the surprise of the fans, the source also revealed that the production team had conducted the necessary recces virtually over the past few months. With a large chunk of the series shot before the year-end, a 20-day schedule will be conducted in the first half of 2021 to complete the outdoor shots. While the outdoor leg requires a foreign location, the source added that that the team will decide upon the country depending on the COVID restrictions then.

The series revolves around the titular character Aarya caught in the underbelly of a drug ring and is forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband. Apart from handling the family business, the atrocities faced by her also depicts a woman’s true colours who fights all odds to protect her family and maintain a balance in society. Apart from Sushmita Sen, the series also features an ensemble star cast including Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. With Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi as the co-creators and co-directors, and Vinod Rawat as the co-director, Aarya has become one of the most-loved series.

