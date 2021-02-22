'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Priya Dances With Mohit, Rehaan Feels Jealous

Colors TV's new show, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Mini receives a riddle from a stranger, she informs Aaro about it and the duo decides to look into this matter. Meanwhile, there's a lavish party happening in Shashank and Pam’s house. Soon, Mohit and Priya's intimate dance makes Rehaan jealous.

Kuch toh Hai written update

In the Kuch Toh Hai February 20 episode, Rehaan and Priya pretend to be a couple. When Tina comes and requests the former for a dance, Priya informs her that she doesn't share her boyfriend with anyone. Soon, the duo, Priya and Rehaan, walks on the stage and dances to the tunes of an emotional number. Mohit feels jealous after he watches this. Meanwhile, Mini and Aaro find the powder that gives them a hint about the ghost. Soon, the powder starts making some noise and talks to the two girls. Mrs Khurana thinks something is fishy in the house and she soon goes to the electrical board and switches off the lights, leaving everyone startled. However, Rehaan reaches in time and the electricity is back.

Aaro feels bad after they don't get any information about the ghost. Mrs Khurana tries to hunt for Priya's bag but in vain. Soon she finds it and puts the necklace in it. Rajeshwari tricks everyone and tells them that she's brought a necklace for Swati. However, she also tells everyone that it's missing from the bag. Soon, a bunch of people starts looking for it. Later, they find it in Priya's bag. After this, Mr Khurana gets angry at his wife for accusing Priya of robbery. Later, she also calls her an orphan and mentions that her intentions are not right. Rehaan calls a person to switch on the CCTV. Everyone catches a glimpse of Rageshwari's hand and soon Priya notices the ring on the person's finger. Mr Khurana asks Rags to apologise to Priya.

Later, Priya confronts Rags and the latter refuses to listen to her. Soon, Priya notices the ring in Mrs Khurana's hand and learns that she has tricked her into this plan. The duo shares a warm moment and Rageshwari hugs her.

