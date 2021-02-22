Keerthy Suresh And 'Rang De' Team Pose As Gandhi's 3 Monkeys, Former Calls Them 'models'

Keerthy Suresh posted a picture on Instagram with her co-star and director from her film Rang de, on February 21, 2021. The picture sees the three posing for the camera and having a good time in general. Keerthy Suresh has captured the picture saying “Model Courtesy” and then tagged Nithiin, Venky Alturi, and herself. She has also used the hashtags, ‘#RangDe’ and ‘#TeamRangDe’. Keerthy Suresh's movie is set to release on March 26, 2021.

Also read: Is Keerthy Suresh Getting Married To Music Director Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details

Rang De team turns 'models' for picture

In the picture, the three of them are seated on what looks like stairs in a public place. They are all striking the famous ‘Gandhiji ke teen bandar’ look which translates to 'the three monkeys of Gandhiji'. The pose is supposed to signify abstaining from everything that is evil and blocking one’s senses from bad things. Director Venky Alturi is posing as the monkey who does not speak anything evil, with his hand over his lips. Keerthy Suresh is posing with her ears closed signifying she is the monkey who hears no evil. Finally, actor Nithiin is posing as the monkey who sees no evil with his hands over his eyes.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh 'almost Missed Mandatory Valentine’s Day Post', Shares Adorable Video

Keerthy Suresh is wearing a teal coloured attire that has full sleeves. She has kept her hair loose in light waves. She has gone casual on her makeup with just a bit of kohl on her eyelids and is smiling widely for the picture. Director Venky Alturi is wearing a grey scoop-neck sweater with jeans. Alturi had shared Suresh’s post on his Instagram story. Nithiin is wearing a dark blue t-shirt.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Flies Abroad To Commence Second Schedule Of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram, earlier this month, saw the actor post a series of pictures as part of a home-shoot series. She called the series ‘#GoingcasualwithKeerthy’. In the pictures, Keerthy has allowed the camera to capture her home-life and activities. The first picture in the series has been captioned “picture perfect” by Keerthy. She is wearing a pink jumpsuit with her long hair flowing down in loose waves. She is barefoot in the picture which increases the authenticity of it being an in-house shoot. She is sitting in a corner of her house with her feet up and a wide smile on her face.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Shares Adorable Pic With Her Pooch; Asks Fans 'when Is Squish Day 2021?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.