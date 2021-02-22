Singer Ipsitaa's 'Solo Laila' Is All About 'women Who Dare To Fly High'; Watch

Singer Ipsitaa's recent release Solo Laila has been gaining immense attention from audiences. On Feb 20, Saturday, the music video was released on T-Series' official YouTube channel. Crooned by Ipsitaa, Solo Laila's music score is credited to Tanishk Bagchi and the song is written by lyricists Vayu. Within hours of its release, the dance track hit more than six million views online.

Ipsitaa's song Solo Laila is dedicated to single women. It follows the theme of girl power and how single ladies are going to call the shots. The dance track gives out a strong message, giving a fairytale effect to it. The heavy use of instruments renders a dramatic feel to the track.

Watch Ipsitaa's latest release, 'Solo Laila'

The four-minute song begins with Ispitaa running away from her wedding. The runaway bride kick starts her bike and runs off to the beaches of Goa. The singer is seen in a quirky and vogue look in this music video. Ipsitaa's song motivates all single ladies to love themselves and generalises the concept of not getting married. Solo Laila's lyrics read as:

Duniya Toh Purani Hai

Meri Nayi Kahani Hai

Mere Taur Tarike Tewar Dekh Ke

Sabko Hairani Hai Ishq Se Main Toh Free

Milta Rona Dhona

Khud Se Mohabbat Ki

Kisi Aur Ka Kyon Hona Oooo Ooo Oo

Ghar Le Ja Pyar Ka Thaila

Oooo Ooo Oo

I’m Flying Solo Laila

Oooo Ooo Oo

The music video has been directed by Viraf Sarkari and Sabreena Sarkari. Singer Ipsitaa made her debut in 2020 with the song First Kiss, featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh. Since then, Ipsitaa has emerged as one of the most sought-after new-age vocalists in the music industry. Talking about her latest song, she said, "Girls are taught at a young age to settle down and tether their wings, to find their security and happiness in their partners. It’s high time we reject and change that narrative". She further added, "Women are self-sufficient and we alone are responsible for our happiness". "Solo Laila is a track dedicated to all the women who dare to fly high". She also stated, "It was wonderful creating this song with Tanishk and I can’t wait to share it with the world!".

