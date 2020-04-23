Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl's Yoga Posts Will Give You Fitness Goals

As India continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak by continuing with the lockdown, many celebs have been sharing glimpses of their workout routines on social media. They have been talking about the benefits of the exercises and how they can help during this lockdown period. Celebs, as well as health experts, have been inspiring people to stick to fitness regimes and one such celebrity is Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen is often seen sharing pictures on her social media with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor recently shared her fitness routine during the lockdown. In the video, the actor was seen doing yoga poses and also encouraged her fans to do the same. Take a look at some more details about it.

Sushmita Sen's fitness routine

Recently, the actor also shared a video where she was seen doing a foetus pose with her boyfriend. The post has gained over 673K views on Instagram in 10 hours. She also mentioned in the post that she loved doing the pose with Rohman Shawl. In the video, Rohman Shawl was also seen goofing around.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a picture or a video with her boyfriend. Sushmita Sen shared some photos with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in which she was seen doing another yoga pose. The actor also mentioned how it is important to focus on one's mental health especially during the lockdown. She also shared a quote that said 'Tough times do not last..Tough people do'.

Sushmita Sen was also seen sharing some solo pictures of her in which she was seen doing some challenging yoga poses. In both the images, she was seen balancing her body on her toes. TV actor Archana Vijaya also replied to the post and said that she will try out the yoga poses.

