Sushmita Sen's Insta Live Session Makes Rohman Shawl To Reveal Their Marriage Plans

Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl. As per reports, Sushmita Sen's daughters are also quite fond of Rohman Shawl. Recently, the actor conducted an Instagram live during her quarantine. In the Instagram live session, the actor was asked a lot of questions by her fans and the live session turned out to be quite fun.

Sushmita Sen's marriage plans with Rohman Shawl

This is the first time Sushmita Sen has done an Instagram live session. The Main Hoon Na actor's boyfriend also joined the session. Sushmita started the session by talking about an article that she read. The article was about her and her boyfriend. In the article, her boyfriend was named as Rohman Scarf instead of Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen made fun of her boyfriend in the live session while Rohman Shawl told her to stop making fun of his surname. Fans also asked Sushmita Sen about her marriage plans with Rohman. She laughed and told her boyfriend that the question was for him. Rohman Shawl replied to fans that he is ready to marry her whenever she says yes.

What does Sushmita Sen miss the most during the lockdown?

The actor opened up about the lockdown and said that she misses working. She added that the world cannot survive on staying in lockdown and that people have to have their purposes back and they have to have a way to remain independent. Sushmita mentioned that she hopes that things get better by the beginning of May 2020. Furthermore, the actor said that If one is under lockdown at home, make sure no couch is too comfortable. Later on, her daughters Alisah Sen and Renee Sen were also seen in the live session. The family sang a Bengali song together at the end of the live session.

