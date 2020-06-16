Sushmita Sen Introduces 'Aarya' Co-star Namit Das; Says He Is 'an Institution By Himself'

Sushmita Sen recently introduced her Aarya co-star Namit Das, who will play the role of Jawahar in the web series. Sharing two stills of herself with Namit Das she showered praises on her co-star. "This one is an institution by himself. He sings like a dream, dances with abandonment, writes powerfully & travels for inspiration," she wrote.

She further wrote, "Phewwww, He’s ALSO an Actor. She also wrote that Namit Das aka Jawahar in Aarya "doesn’t act, he becomes". She also called him a 'natural' and 'rockstar.' Check out how Sushmita revealed that she has learned so much from Namit Das.

Here's Sushmita Sen's post

Aarya is an upcoming crime drama series that is created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing the critically acclaimed movie, Neerja. Aarya stars an ensemble cast of Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg, Manish Choudhary among others in pivotal roles. Both Sushmita and Chandrachur are returning to the screen after a long hiatus. The series is co-directed by Madhvani with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

The trailer of Aarya was unveiled a week ago, and it has crossed 23 million views within a week since fans are all excited for Sushmita's acting comeback after five years. In this series, she will be seen essaying the role of a strong woman, who is a mother to three children and the wife of a businessman. The web series will be released on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

Sushmita, earlier, in a virtual media interaction expressed that she had to unlearn everything to play the lead role of Aarya in the series. She also talked about unlearning due to the authenticity of the writing, the costumes, make-up and so on. She further exclaimed that she comes from a larger-than-life screen. Talking about being used to everything being dramatic, Sushmita exclaimed that the dialogues are delivered a certain way, whereas the make-up is done in a certain way.

