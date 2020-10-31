Sushmita Sen On Her Rivalry With Aishwarya Rai After Winning The Miss India 1994 Pageant

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai, former Miss Universe and Miss World respectively have been the undisputed beauty queens in the 90s. While they both are successful movie stars today, back in the day they were both pitted against each other as they both participated in the same Miss India pageant, that is Miss India 1994. While Sushmita won the pageant, she was asked many years later on a popular chat show, if she deserved to win to which she said she "most definitely" deserved to win.

Sushmita Sen's reaction on being compared to Aishwarya Rai

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai both were participants in Miss India 1994 pageant and it was expected of Aishwarya Rai to win the crown as she was a famous model by then. Sushmita Sen on the popular chat show revealed that she most definitely deserved to win. On being asked about why she deserved to win more than Aishwarya Rai, she said, "I don’t compare myself to Aishwarya’s performance, I think she was fabulous on stage. I do believe in two things. One is, that night, I was my best and that is why I deserved to win. Not because I was better than someone else. It was only because I was my best.”

"The other is that I was sort of luckier than everyone else that night. My shooting star went right over my head. I think that is important at times. When you are competing for anything, it is not just your hard work, because there are 20-30 girls who put in equal or more amounts of hard work. It is also that dash of luck, which I think I had that night" added Sushmita. After winning the Miss India title, she went on to become Miss Universe in the same year.

Sushmita Sen and her filmography

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title at the age of 18 and went on to have a successful career in Bollywood. She began her film career with a movie called Dastak and went on to act in several films over the years. Some of her most known works include Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No. 1, Aankhen among others. Her latest stint was in a web series called Aarya which released on Disney + Hotstar and it got critically acclaimed and was appreciated by the audiences as well. On the personal front, Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and the two are seen posting a lot of photos together on instagram.

