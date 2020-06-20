Sushmita Sen Is Smitten By Beau Rohman Shawl, Says 'you Have A Way With Me'

Sushmita Sen has made a stunning comeback with her acting game on point in her OTT debut with Hotstar Specials series Aarya and the rave reviews have been pouring in since its release on Friday. However, a special appreciation post from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the Main Hoon Na actor completely smitten. She shared Rohman's adorable throwback video where he can be seen singing and strumming the guitar for his lady love and complimented him by saying 'what a voice' and 'what a heart'.

She captioned her post thanking her boyfriend for supporting her as she prepped for Aarya. She wrote, "You have a way with me @rohmanshawl ❤️ My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!!👊🤗❤️I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart 😍💋 ".

Rohman had shared an appreciation post for Sushmita, along with an old video, with a caption that read, “I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! Let me give you the back story of this video!! It’s from the first time that I went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & I had no doubt that she will own the character of Aarya!” (sic).

He further wrote, “So the first time I saw her perform, I realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor!! @sushmitasen I have seen you mould into Aarya, I have seen you grow as Aarya, I have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now I can finally say, I have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman!! Thank you everyone for all the positive feedback on AARYA" (sic).

Have a look:

About the show

Sushmita has made a much-awaited comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Aarya. The gritty series is helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani. The plot of the series reportedly revolves around a woman, Aarya, essayed by Sushmita Sen, who has to carry on her husband's illegal business unwillingly in order to protect her children after an assassination attempt leaves her husband hospitalized. The show premiered on Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

