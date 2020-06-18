Chandrachur Reveals BTS Gossip From Sets Of 'Aarya': 'Kids Called Me Dad & Sushmita Mom'

Chandrachur Singh is back on screen with the new web series, Aarya. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Chandrachur Singh opened up about his experiences on the set and how it felt being back.

Talking about his upcoming web series, Aarya, Chandrachur Singh talked about his experience on the sets in an exclusive interview. He said that being on the set was a fantastic experience. He revealed, "We all stayed in character most of the time. We got called by our character names. All would call us Tej Sir and Aarya Ma’am. Our characters would be addressed by names by everyone. The kids would also call me dad and Sushmita mom on the sets, and Sushmita and I would call each other husband and wife. It was a great experience and it felt like we were always in the characters of the family we played. It helped a lot to stay in character in subconscious level which came through on screen."

Aarya is a new web series which will be released on Disney+ Hostsar special on June 19, 2020. It is based on a mother who has changed from her role as a mother and wife into a fierce woman after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight. She also takes over his business of selling illegal medicines. Added to this, she has to constantly look over her shoulder while dealing with threats of her dead husband's former business partners and the prowling police. All the while she also has to make sure to keep her three children safe.

Watch the trailer of Aaarya here:

Apart from Chadrachur Singh, the series also stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role of Aarya. The film marks her comeback on the screen after a gap of five years. The Aarya cast also includes Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg in key roles. The series is helmed by Neerja director, Ram Madhvani.

