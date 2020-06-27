Sushmita Sen Overwhelmed By A Love Letter Sent By A Fan; Says 'she Reads Them All'

Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to speak about the love and support that she has always received from her fans and followers. She posted a picture of one of the love letters where the message is simple yet sweet in many ways. The picture has made her fans speak about her great work over the years. Some can also be seen appreciating her work in Aarya while asking when the second season can be expected.

Sushmita Sen receives a love letter

Sushmita Sen has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos of various kind, on her social media handle. She is lately being highly appreciated for her work in the web series, Aarya. The actor posted a picture of a love letter that she received from one of her fans.

In the love letter, a simple message has been put forth for her to read. The message mentions her name and says “I Love You”. In the comments section, fans have spoken highly of her recent work while also appreciating how natural and down-to-earth she is.

Read Sushmita Sen On Being Away From Celluloid: 'I Was Doing Multiple Other Things'

Also read 'Aarya' Star Manish Chaudhari On Working With Sushmita Sen And Preparation For His Role

In the caption for the post, Sushmita Sen has spoken about all the supportive fans that she has had over the years. She has called the piece, the ultimate love letter while also mentioning how blessed she feels. Sushmita Sen has also written that the favourite form of love that she receives is through old fashioned, handwritten letters. She has reassured her fans that she has read every piece of letter that has ever been addressed to her by them.

Sushmita Sen has added that generally, fans pour out their overwhelming emotions into pages which makes her feel loved and belonged. However, her favourite letter is the one where a simple message has been written with love and will resonate for a lifetime. She has also replied to the writer with the word “I Love You Too”. Have a look at the adorable love letter and the caption from Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

Read Salman Khan's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Sushmita Sen Or Karisma Kapoor?

Also read 'Aarya' Web Series Shooting Locations: See Where The Sushmita Sen-starrer Was Filmed

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.