Sushmita Sen Wishes Happy Mother’s Day To All The Nurturers In A Heartfelt Post

Like most of the celebs, Sushmita Sen also is also practising social distancing and taking care of herself during this time of crisis. She is making the most of her time by keeping herself fit by doing yoga and is also entertaining her fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share several pictures of herself and all the moms she knows wishing them a happy Mother's Day. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here to know more.

Sushmita Sen's Mother's Day post

On May 10, 2020, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a post where she wished all the mothers she knows. She shared 9 pictures where she was seen cuddling with her daughter and showing how much she loves them. Apart from her and daughter's pictures, she also shared several pics of the other mother-like figures in her life. Take a look at it here.

Sushmita Sen captioned the picture by writing "Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all us nurturers!!!😁🤗❤️😍💃🏻 They say “being a mother is a thankless job”...and I say, she/ he has life’s gratitude!!! To all mothers & nurturers..my love, respect & pronams!!🙏❤️🥰😊THANK GOD FOR YOU!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 😇💃🏻".

Apart from this, Sushmita Sen is regularly seen sharing pics of herself during the quarantine. in these posts, she is usually seen doing yoga and nailing several balancing positions. Take a look at Sushmita Sen practising yoga here to know more.

