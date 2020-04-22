Sushmita Sen's Shares Cute Video Of Her Daughter; Says, "Love Is Always The Answer"

Sushmita Sen is self-isolating in Mumbai with her daughters Renee and Alishah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor has been treating her fans with several beautiful pictures and videos of her family amid the tough times. Recently, she shared an adorable video of her daughter Alisah Sen.

Sushmita Sen shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, her daughter Alisah Sen is seen practicing a tongue twister from the movie Harry Potter. Alisah Sen is seen saying, "Babbling bumbling band of baboons," three times, but failing at speaking it correctly. She then explains the story behind the tongue twister as she says, “It's something we saw in the Harry Potter fourth movie where Professor McGonagall tells all the Gryffindor children not to behave like babbling bumbling band of baboons for the Yule Ball."

Sushmita Sen then questions her daughter about one thing that she likes the most about Harry Potter movies. To which the kid replies, “Every movie has a different meaning. Mostly it surrounds around love, caring and happy ending.” When asked about what saves Harry Potter each time in each part of the movie, she replies because of his mother and father’s love. The post was posted with a caption, “😅💋❤️ “Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” 😄 Bottomline: Love is always the answer!!! #harrypotter #lifelessons #alisahsen 😇🌈👏 I love you guys!!!”

In the recent past, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl indulged in a couple's work-out session and shared pictures of the same on their social media handles. In the pictures that Sushmita Sen shared she is dressed in dark yoga clothes and Rohman is dressed only in workout pants. The setting looks like the inside of their home. Sushmita Sen has shared four pictures that show the flexibility of the pair. They both seem to be relaxing in all of the exercises that they are doing, some of which seem difficult to do. In one exercise, Sushmita Sen is suspending on air with the help of Rohman, which is rather amusing.

