Sushmita Sen Talks About Secrets & Fears In An Interview With Her Daughters; Watch Video

While everyone has figured a way out to kill boredom amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sushmita Sen seems to have plans of expanding her YouTube channel with the help of her daughters. Sen recently set foot into YouTube and created her channel a week ago by sharing a song, chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

Recently, after interviewing her family, the Main Hoon Na actor was interviewed by her daughters wherein she opens up about secrets and fears.

Sushmita Sen's 'Heart to Heart' conversation with daughters Alisah & Renee Sen

Sushmita Sen is currently practising social distancing and isolation like everyone else with her two adorable daughters Alisah Sen and Renee Sen along with her beau Rohman Shawl. Sen's couple workout and yoga videos with Shawl frequently go viral, giving their fans both couple and fitness goals.

However, from what it seems, to kill boredom and stay connected with her fans amid the nationwide lockdown, Sushmita Sen has set foot in the world of YouTube. After conducting an interview of her daughters and boyfriend, this time around, Sen was interviewed by her daughters wherein she spilt the beans about secrets, fears, friendship and a lot more.

Sen took to social media to share a small video clip from her 'Heart to Heart' conversation and captioned the post, "#love My most cherished interview by Alisah & Renee #myturn Entire conversation on #youtube. I love you guys!!!"

During her interview, Sen revealed that she has her bunch of secrets and defined secrets as "truths, lies and a mixed bag of facts that nobody knows in the world other than you". Later, when asked about her perception of fear, the Dastak actor stated that according to her, fear is a driving force, which can either destroy you or make you, depending on how you use it, as it a tool.

She also revealed her happy colours in the interview and stated that yellow, white and red are her absolute happy colours. Shedding some light on one life lesson which she learnt over the years, Sushmita Sen said that she believes in living with conviction. Check out the whole interview below:

