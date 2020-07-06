Dil Bechara Trailer: Five Poignant Moments One Shouldn't Miss From The Trailer

Dil Bechara is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The movie is based on the book titled Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two youngsters - a boy called Manny and a girl called Kizzie. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Javed Jaaferi, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles and is directed by Mukesh Chabra. The movie is set for release on the Disney+Hotstar platform on July 24, 2020. Check out some heartwrenching moments from the movie.

Moments from Dil Bechara trailer

When Kizzie reveals about her cancer

Just like the Shailene Woodley starrer film The Fault in The stars, the main protagonist of Dil Bechara is shown to be suffering from cancer. Kizzie is a teenage girl who lives a normal life with her family and goes to school like the others, however, her cancer comes in the way of her happiness. The movie Dil Bechara would be Sanjana's fourth Bollywood stint as an actor.

When Manny meets Kizzie for the first time

Manny is shown to be a jovial character even after he has suffered from osteosarcoma in the past. He instantly stops as soon as he looks at Kizzie. He teases her about her name and compares it to the word "kiss".

When Manny says "he is a fighter"

Manny reveals his full name as Immanuel Rajkumar Junior. He is seen telling that he suffered from osteosarcoma earlier in life and survived through it. Manny says "he is a fighter".

When the two love birds make "Seri" as their word

Manny and Kizzie could be sharing some innocent conversations when Manny (Sushant's character) says Seri. He then explains that the word Seri means "okay" in Tamil.

When Kizzie decides to go to Paris

The two decide to live their life to the fullest and take control of how they live, since how they die is not in their control. They are also shown travelling to Paris and enjoying their time in what is considered to be one of the most romantic cities in the world.

