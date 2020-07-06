'Dil Bechara' Trailer Released, Ranveer Singh Receives Birthday Wishes From Celebs & More

Today, on July 06, 2020, the trailer Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, was released online. Meanwhile, Disha Salian's family shared an official statement to debunk rumours about her death. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

'Dil Bechara' Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Sure To Make You Emotional

The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was shared online on social media and YouTube. The movie stars late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey. Dil Bechara is helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Celebs React To Sushant's Upcoming Film, Say It Is "all Things Love"

After the release of Dil Bechara's trailer, several celebs took to social media to praise Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Some celebs wished Mukesh Chhabra the best for his debut directorial. Other mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's death and paid tribute to him in their posts.

Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!! https://t.co/FbcgDJe2vK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer https://t.co/4m3SGUksc4

Heartbreaking to look at

Sushant is looking amazing

Just watched the trailer with a a very emotional feeling :( @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra cannot wait. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 6, 2020

Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies. â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ https://t.co/RpexpyYJ0x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 6, 2020

Disha Salian's Family Issues Statement Amid Sooraj Pancholi Rumours, Condemns 'fake News'

Disha Salian's family and friends recently shared an official statement about her death. This statement was in response to various rumours and conspiracy theories that some netizens were spreading on the internet. In their statement, Disha Salian's family asked people to be considerate and empathetic. The statement also slammed the 'fake news' that linked Sooraj Pancholi to Disha Salian's death.

Akshay Kumar Hails Centre's 'progressive' Move To Induct Transgenders In Forces

Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit. https://t.co/r7tEWFR7JD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2020

The government of India has now decided to include transgenders in the armed forces of India. Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media and hailed this move as progressive. He also called it a step in the right direction and hoped that the rest of the occupations in the country followed suit.

Multiple celebs wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Today, July 06, 2020, is the 35th birthday of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. On the occasion of his birthday, several celebs took to social media to wish him. Below are some celebs who wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

