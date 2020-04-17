Sushmita Sen Proves She Is A Yoga Maestro After She Is Challenged By Rohman Shawl; Check

Like most of the celebs, Sushmita Sen also taking care of herself during this time of crisis. She is doing the most by keeping herself fit and practising social distancing. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself doing yoga poses which she had got a challenge to do from her beau Rohman Shawl. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here to know more.

Sushmita Sen aces challenge from her beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram on April 16, 2020, where she shared a picture of her completing a yoga asana which she had received as a challenge from Rohman Shawl. She is seen acing the pose as she balances herself on one foot. She captioned the picture by writing "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose 😉😁❤️ Guess who’s always up for a challenge!!😉👊 #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!!👊👍😍 I love you guys!!!💃🏻 hint: straighten your back & tighten your core 👍😉".

Other than this, Sushmita also challenged herself to do one pose. She also shared the pic of her completing the yoga asana on her Instagram. In the second picture, she is seen sporting a black sweatshirt with a white stripe and a black track pant. She captioned the picture by writing "This one I challenged myself to do!!!👏😁😍 body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!!❤️ of course kept falling off initially 😄 but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life 😇🤗❤️💃🏻try it...it’s magical!! 👏😍 I love you guys!!!" She is seen looking for the balance in life. Take a look at the post here to know more.

