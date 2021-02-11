Sushmita Sen Shares A Picture Of Her 'Thinking Pout', Fans Marvel At Her 'swag'

Sushmita Sen happens to be one of the active Bollywood celebrities on social media. She posts very frequently on her social media handle and does not shy away from giving fans a glimpse of her personal life. She also posts about her thoughts and opinions on several issues, displaying her insight and understanding towards them. Have a look at her latest Instagram post, where she has written about what she feels while she’s at the sea with her “Thinking pout”.

Sushmita Sen talks about her place where she is neutral

While all of her fans are completely aware of her acting and modelling skills, she is also known for having a strong insight and the ability to express her views. In her recent Instagram post, Sushmita is seen on a boat in her usual fashionable self as she gets captured while looking at the sea through her pair of shades. Starting her caption by mentioning, “My #thinking pout”, she talks about the “beautiful perspective” that she gets of “both land and ocean”, whenever she is at the sea.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's Relationship '#factcheck' Leaves Netizens Divided

She then talked about realising that she is always “neutral” in moments like these. The actor then explained that she has learnt that “the best decisions are made from where you’re neutral...and not from where you’re torn”. At the end of the caption, Sushmita expressed her love for her fans and followers. The fans, in turn, responded by reciprocating her affection by complimenting her in the comments. One of the fans also marvelled at the “swag” of the actor.

Image courtesy: Sushmita Sen's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Shares Video Of Daughter Alisah Singing; Calls It The 'voice Of An Angel'

Sushmita Sen first came into limelight when she was crowned Miss India, which was soon followed by her getting crowned as Miss World in the year 1994. Her popularity eventually led to her starring in various films. In her long acting career, she has worked in hit films such as Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? among several others. Last year, she made a comeback to Bollywood after almost a decade by starring in the web series Aarya.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Shares Inspiring Artwork Along With A Quote; Fans Ask Her To Tag The Artist

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's Kite-flying Video Has Fans Call Her Out For Using 'manja'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.