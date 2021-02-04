Sushmita Sen's Kite-flying Video Has Fans Call Her Out For Using 'manja'

Sushmita Sen shared a delightful and joyous time with her family having a perfect day filled with kites flying all over the sky. She shared some beautiful glimpses of the fun-filled day in which her family can be seen having a blast while flying kites. Sushmita Sen’s Instagram fans have appreciated how delighted she looked in the video while. Some users called her out for using Manja as it is dangerous for the birds.

Sushmita Sen's kite flying moments

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a joyous video clip in which she can be seen with her family on the terrace of their house and enjoy the kite-flying time. In the video clip, she can be seen in a comfy pink hoodie and black pants with white sneakers and flying a kite. The video also depicted the stunning view of the sky filled with kites and adorable giggles as they were happily enjoying together. In the entire Sushmita Sen’s kite flying video, she can be seen engrossed in flying the kite while others around her were seen talking to each other.

In the caption, she added how she was the happiest girl in the universe and mentioned how it was a magical reaffirmation of simple joy and delightful journeys. She then thanked all the friends and family for the fun-filled day.

Many of her fans reacted to Sushmita Sen’s Instagram video clip and stated how much they loved her care-free avatar while many others showed their concern towards the birds who could be killed by the thread she was using. Some of the fans took to Sushmita Sen’s Instagram and mentioned how she looked like an angel. One of them even stated how she was a wonderful human being with a wonderful family and requested her to avoid kite flying since the Manja could be dangerous for the birds. The fan further stated how it could be so brutal for the birds in case they get caught up in it. One of the fans even mentioned the same and requested Sushmita to create awareness about this serious issue. Rest all others swamped the comment section with adorable compliments for her. Let’s have a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post and see how her fans reacted to her kite flying video.

(Image source: Sushmita Sen Instagram (@sushmitasen47))

