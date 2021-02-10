Sushmita Sen's Relationship '#factcheck' Leaves Netizens Divided

Sushmita Sen recently did a '#factcheck' on her Instagram handle by sharing an anonymous quote about a man and a woman's relationship. In Sushmita Sen's latest IG post, the Aarya actor spoke about a problem of women and a mistake made by men. The 45-year-old also shared her take on the quote by giving out "moral of the story" and wrote, "He won't, she will".

Sushmita Sen's '#factcheck' post leaves netizens divided

After sharing a motivational quote on perseverance, actor Sushmita Sen has now shared her take on relationships with fans on Instagram. Sushmita, who is known to speak her mind out on social media, left netizens divided with her latest post about a woman's problem and a man's mistake. In the picture shared by her, the anonymous quote read: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

Sharing the quote on her Instagram handle, the former Miss Universe captioned the post writing, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah". Although the quote shared by the Main Hoon Na star received a thumbs up from many, a lot of fans also criticised it and put forth their opinion that it works the other way round as well.

Check out Sushmita Sen's Instagram post below:

As soon as Sushmita Sen's post surfaced on Instagram, it was quick to catch netizens' attention and hundreds of fans flocked to the comment section of her IG post to share their take on the quote. In less than 1 hour from sharing the post, it garnered over 500 comments as it divided the internet into two groups. While many commended her "brutally honest words", some also pointed out the one-sidedness of the quote. A couple of users also expressed their concern about Sushmita Sen's relationship with beau Rohman Shawl.

A user commented writing, "Works the other way too. Why beat up men alone?", while another wrote, "queen has said the ultimate truth". One user also went on to write, "Lol... When it's the boys who change for girls and it's the girls who leave boys for 'someone better'. Quotes like these just hide reality". Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

