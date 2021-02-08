Sushmita Sen Shares Video Of Daughter Alisah Singing; Calls It The 'voice Of An Angel'

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 7 to share a video of her younger daughter Alisah Sen humming a song. The actor was evidently elated to see Alisah sing the song and could not keep herself from expressing her excitement in the caption calling it the 'voice of an angel'. Read along and take a look at the video here.

Sushmita Sen shares video of daughter Alisah singing

Sushmita Sen often shares videos and pictures of both her daughters as they showcase their various talents which include singing, dance, art and various other activities. The actor has always hyped both her kids from time to time and talks about them on the social media platform. In a post on Sunday, February 7, 2021, she uploaded a short video of younger daughter Alisah singing and described her happiness in a heartfelt caption.

Sen wrote, “#pure “I don’t have the answers, not today...it’s like, nothing makes the questions go away” La La La La La Ufffff the voice of an Angel!! Alisah echos my heart!!#sharing #happiness #knowing #love #depthofbeing Beautiful Alisah...keep humming!! I love you guys!!” followed by her customary hashtag #duggadugga and a couple of heart emojis. The post has over 84k likes so far and a load of appreciation for Alisah in the comments. The post has been viewed over a 648k times since it was shared and fans can not stop appreciating how sweet Alisah’s voice sounds in the video.

Sushmita Sen’s videos

The actor recently shared a video of her flying a kite with her family on February 4. Sushmita was visibly happy as she flew the kite, spent time with her loved ones and expressed it all in her caption. She penned, “Happiest Girl in the Universe!! “Go fly a kite” I say DONE!!! Magical reaffirmation of simple joys & delightful journeys!!! #sharing #happiness #love #hope #friends #family #togetherness #soaringspirits #dancingkite I love you guys!!! #fly Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl @nupur_shikhare @pritam_shikhare Sreejaya, Chaitanya, Alisah & my Godson Amadeus,” followed by a bunch of emojis.

