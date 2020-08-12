Sushmita Sen Shares A Video Of Her 'familia', Says 'capturing Moments Of Abandonment'

Sushmita Sen has been making the headlines ever since she returned to the world of acting. Since the release of her first web-series, Aarya, the actor has become very active on the internet. Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a video of her “familia” and how they are dealing with the lockdown.

Also Read | 'Rooh Se Rooh Tak': Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl On Their Anniversary

Sushmita Sen’s “familia”

Sushmita Sen has lately become very active on social media. Having millions of followers, the actor’s social media feed is a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 11, 2020, Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of her “familia” and how they are dealing with the extended lockdown. In the video, Sushmita Sen has captured both her daughters dancing on the balcony and has also taken a shot of her laptop wallpaper, that is a goofy picture of Rohman Shawl. She captioned the video, “#familia 💋🤗❤️ capturing moments of abandonment 😄💝💃🏻🎵 locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple 🤗❤️😍 #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga 🌈🌻😁 Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly 😉😁 I love you guys”.

Also Read | Rohman Shawl Celebrates 2 Years Of Togetherness With Sushmita Sen, Shares Candid Pic

In 2000, Sushmita Sen adopted her first little baby girl, Rene Sen. In 2010, Sushmita adopted her second daughter, Alisah Sen. The actor has been in a relationship with actor and model, Rohman Shawl, for many years now. The couple has been very open about their relationship on social media and keeps giving a glimpse into their lives from time-to-time. Sushmita Sen seems to be very happy and content with her daughters and boyfriend, and they are her “familia”.

Also Read | From Richa Chadha To Sushmita Sen, B-town Divas Who Looked Oh-so-glamorous In Web Shows

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Rings In Mother's Birthday, Shares Picture With Latter And Daughters

The plot of the web-series revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the very person she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one. You can now watch the thrilling family crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar Specials.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.