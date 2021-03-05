Sushmita Sen Shares 'Aarya 2' BTS Pic From Jaipur Sets; Adds A Heartfelt Caption To It

Sushmita Sen treated her fans with a snippet from her upcoming series Aarya season 2. Sushmita shared the image of her smiling lovingly with a heartfelt caption on the sets of Aarya 2. The actress has been sharing several behind the scene pictures from her upcoming series to fuel the anticipation of her fans.

'Life is much greater'

The Aarya 2 actress shared a picture of her smiling down at her on-screen son. Sushmita captioned the image writing 'Life is much greater than just the sum of all our problems' and knowing this makes her smile and gives her courage. She elaborated writing that it fills her with the audacity to look beyond the unavoidable loss and embrace the abundance. Lastly, the actress described the image by writing "Aarya is playing with her son... knowing life is greater!!".

Fans react to Sushmita Sen's Instagram post

Fans could not stop admiring the sweet picture of Sushmita Sen as her comment section was flooded with praises and compliments for the actress. One fan commented that Sushmita is very lovely with a pure smile. One fan expressed her admiration towards the actress by writing that she was his first crush from the 'Dilbar Dilbar song to now and forever'. Several fans also commented that they cannot wait for Sushmita's upcoming series Aarya 2.

Pic Credit: Sushmita Sen Instagram.

Aarya 2 behind the scene pictures on Sushmita Sen's Instagram

To give a sneak peek at her upcoming series, Sushmita has been treating fans with many pictures from her filming of season 2 of Aarya. In one of the recent posts from Sushmita, the actress, clad in an all-black outfit, can be seen standing in between two bodyguards. She captioned the image interestingly writing 'Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn'. Fans are eagerly waiting for her new series Aarya 2.

A look at Sushmita Sen's photos on Instagram

Sushmita actively shares pictures and videos of her private and professional life on her social media account. Her images on Instagram range from her promotional activities to her sweet moments with her two daughters. The actress also shared videos of her workouts and photos of her partner.

