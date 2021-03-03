Sushmita Sen Shares Glimpse From Sets Of 'Aarya Season 2'; Calls Herself 'Reborn'

On March 3, 2021, Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing at the gate in front of a royal palace-like place. She posed with two guards behind her. One can see her sporting an all-black outfit. Sharing the sun-kissed picture, she informed her fans that the snap comes from the sets of her upcoming series titled Aarya 2. The place tagged in the picture is Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In the picture, one can see Sushmita donning a black tank top which she paired with black jogger pants. She added a silver watch and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Her straight hair is middle parted and kept open. She went for subtle makeup and flaunted her intense look while looking in the opposite direction from the camera. As for her caption, she penned, “Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ ‘#Aarya’, ‘#season 2’ I love you guys!!! ‘#superexcited’ mmmuuaaah!!!” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor and shared their excitement for the upcoming web series. A fan commented, “Can’t wait to see you in next season” with a heart-eyed face and fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Woahhh eagerly waiting” with a clapping hands emoticon. A user commented, “Wow!!! Looking forward to another season of this amazing series!!!” with a pair of smiley emoticons. Another one wrote, “Waiting for it to release” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Sushmita Sen is an avid Instagram user as she constantly updates her fans and followers with her personal and professional life. It was only on February 27, 2021, that the actor announced season 2 of her hit web series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita shared the picture of her fierce eyes, which were covered with few strands of hair. She captioned the post as, “She sees a storm coming… in the mirror!!! ‘#Aarya’, ‘#season2’’your wish is our command’ I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstar” with strings of emojis.

