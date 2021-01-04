Sushmita Sen Shares 'collective Hug' With Alisah & Renee On Rohman Shawl's Birthday

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Monday, January 04, 2021, to share a sweet birthday wish for her beau Rohman Shawl. The actor shared some adorable pictures and penned a sweet note wishing him the best in life. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they wished him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen went on to share some sweet pictures of her and Rohman on his birthday. In the first picture, the duo can be looking all adorable as they look into each other’s eyes giving a candid pose. In the second picture, Sushmita and Rohman are all smiles as they pose for the camera. The Aarya actor can be seen donning a black gown that consisted of a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and quirky sleeves. She completed her look with thigh-high black boots and opted for minimal makeup. Rohman, on the other hand, can be seen a white turtle neck t-shirt and a black suit.

Along with the happy pictures, the actor also penned a sweet birthday note for him. She wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ðŸ˜ðŸ¤—ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ¥³ðŸ’ðŸ¥‚ ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ â¤ï¸ May God bless you with an abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!!ðŸ’‹” She added, “Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy ðŸ¥°ðŸ’‹ Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly”. Take a look at the post below.

On seeing this post, fans could not stop commenting on how sweet the pictures and the lovely note is. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the duo for their chemistry and adorable pictures. While some went all out to send him birthday wishes and notes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Most beautiful couple ever..stay in love alwaysâ¤ï¸”. While the other one wrote, “Happy birthday, Rohman Shawl. Wishing you happiness, love and good health always”. Netizens also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look.

