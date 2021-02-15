Sushmita Sen Is About To Hike Fees After Aarya; Aarya 2 Will Happen Next Year

Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2020 drama series Aarya. She made a comeback to Bollywood after almost a decade by starring in Aarya. Disney+ Hotstar is once again keen to sign on the actress and director Ram Madhvani for the second season. In July 2020, Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani announced for the second season of the series. But, Sushmita is now reportedly about to hike her fee considerably after the first season.

Sushmita Sen's fees -

Sushmita played the lead role in Aarya and the series was entirely based on her. The series received positive critical acclaim. Bollywood Hungama reported that she is now bout to hike her fees.

But, on the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar has reportedly lately gone into a cost-cutting mode after the devilish debacle of their most expensive Indian content to date — Laxmiii. That, along with other recent bad investments has reportedly forced Disney+ Hotstar into budgetary anxiety. The company has also become acutely quality-conscious. Hence, Aarya’s season 2 will happen next year while the company looks at the escalated production costs of the proposed second season.

Sushmita Sen's Aarya -

Aarya is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series. The series has been filmed across Mumbai, Jaipur, Udaipur and Palgadh. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang. She does so to seek revenge on her husband's murder, and also protects her family. IMDb rates Aarya 7.8 out of 10.

Sushmita Sen's movies and more -

Sushmita Sen was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and won Miss Universe 1994 at the age of 18. She is the first Indian woman to win the competition. She has also been nominated and won several awards for her spectacular performances in cinema.

She is known for films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal. She was seen in many other commercially successful films such as Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and more. She also received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards for Aarya.

