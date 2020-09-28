Sushmita Sen's Daughter Alisah's Throwback Video Is All Things Cute And Innocent; Watch

Beauty queen Sushmita Sen took to social media on the occasion of Daughters Day and shared her "happy dose" with an adorably cute throwback video of her daughter Alisah. The video shows the then 6-year-old Alisah heartily giving a personalized explanation for every picture of the book that she held. Sushmita has tagged the video with the words 'edible cuteness' and 'my wise munchkin' as she claimed that her daughter's love for teaching and her sense of compassion started early in her life.

Have a look:

😍😄❤️Found this video of my then 6 yrs old Alisah...her love for teaching started early, as did her sense of compassion!!!🤗💝 #sharing a happy dose of #innocence #love #ediblecuteness #mywisemunchkin 😀😍👏 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/svtdrFdEbE — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 27, 2020

The throwback video stole the hearts of Sushmita Sen's fans and followers on social media as they liked and commented on the post with lots of heart emojis.

She is adorable.. ❤️

My daughter is almost the same age and I can relate to so many of her videos that you share.

Lots of love to her ❤️❤️ — 🐦Reena🐦 (@Reena_SNS) September 27, 2020

Look at her expressions! Just like her Mumma @thesushmitasen ❤🤗

Adorable 💜😘 — Fatema_24 (@0624Fatema) September 27, 2020

Cutest bean she is... lots of love Alisah😘😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — 💙 Neyhaa 💙 (@hanker4yourself) September 27, 2020

Just ♥️ cuteness, innocence and love oozing out.

You are always a motivation ma'am 😊 — Debasree Purkayastha (@DebasreePurkay1) September 27, 2020

Earlier last month, the Aarya star celebrated Alisah's 11th birthday and had shared an album of some of the fondest memories of her daughter's life until now. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!!❤️😍🤗💝🌈🤗💋 From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own!! 🥰 You are magical my little Angel!! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother!!!😇😍❤️ I love you infinity Alisah Shona!!! ⭐️💋 #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed 🤗😁💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga Maa, Renee didi "

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's comeback in front of the camera had been a massive success as Aarya received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Ram Madhvani directed series was recently launched in 6 regional languages including in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam The show features Sushmita in the titular role and also marked a comeback for actor Chandrachur Singh.

The show also features an ensemble cast of talented actors like Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza and had concluded at a cliffhanger in the plot of season 1. The makers have not revealed anything related to the season renewal for the crime thriller show.

