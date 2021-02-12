Sushmita Sen Showers Love On Mom & Sister-in-law; Says 'Got Each Other's Back'

Sushmita Sen posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram yesterday, February 11, 2021. In the picture, Sushmita Sen’s mother, her sister in law, Charu Asopa and the actor herself can be seen. As the three are seated back to back in the picture, the actor has captioned the post very aptly as, “ Maa & daughters!!! 😍🤗💃🏻 We got each other’s back!!!👊”. She also expressed her love for them both and used the hashtags “#family #love #belonging #shakti.”

Sushmita Sen's family portrait

The picture Sushmita Sen posted speaks of love and togetherness. In the picture, Sushmita Sen is wearing a silver and black dress with a thigh-high slit. She is also wearing thigh-high boots which are visible from the parted slit. The former Miss Universe has allowed her hair to fall in thick waves around her shoulder which takes the attention away from her plunging neckline. Her makeup is not too clearly visible as her face is seen only in profile and the picture is dark. Even in the darkness, her beaming smile comes through.

Charu Asopa, who entered Sushmita Sen’s family by marrying her brother Rajeev Sen in 2019, is seated at the forefront of the picture, her back resting against Sushmita Sen and Subhra Sen. She is wearing a silver blingy dress that is sleeveless and ended mid-thigh. She has also paired her dress with thigh-high stiletto boots. Her hair is left loose to fall around her shoulders. Sushmita Sen’s mother is seen in a red and black ensemble with bold red lips. All three women are wearing beaming smiles as they lean into each other for the picture.

In another picture, posted an hour apart, Sushmita Sen is seen against the backdrop of the open sea. She has captioned the picture as, “My #thinkingpout 😉😄💋 Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land & ocean...it’s a place where I am neutral!!🤗 I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you’re neutral...and not from where you’re torn!! 👍😇❤️ .” Her caption signifies that the actor thinks best when she is out at sea and gains a larger perspective of things when she is separated from the problem at hand. She is seen gazing into the distance lost deep in thoughts in the picture.

