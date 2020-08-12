Sushmita Sen’s Adorable Desktop Wallpaper Of Beau Rohman Shawl Leave Netizens In Awe

Sushmita Sen recently shared a glimpse into her daily life in lockdown. The video that Sen shared captured her daughters’ quaint day in the rain. Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah are seen dancing in the rain and enjoying the cold breeze from the their high rise balcony. However, what caught the eyes of many followers of the actress was the desktop of Sushmita’s computer. The actress showed Rohman Shawl's photo which was fixated as her desktop background.

In the video, Sushmita Sen first shows her daughter. However, she later pans the camera towards her desktop and the wallpaper is of her beau Rohman Shawl. The double grid picture, close-up of the model is Sushmita’s screen on the PC. She paired the video along with a caption that read, “familia capturing moments of abandonment!! locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly I love you guys!!!.” According to the caption, the picture of Rohman is clicked by Sushmita herself. Towards the end of the caption, Sushmita can be seen writing what she feels about her family. She has been public about her relationship with her model beau Rohman.

Check out Rohman Shawl's photo as Sen's desktop background

Here is a still from the video of Sushmita Sen's boyfriend

Sushmita Sen’s video received several comments and reactions from over 5 million and counting followers of the actress. Some fans exclaimed their excitement over the relationship between the two. Some appreciated her simple yet fulfilling videos.

Snippet Credits: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

This is not the first instance when Sushmita Sen uploaded a video of her beau Rohman. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often practice yoga together and give major couple goals. They even celebrated their second anniversary recently. She shared a picture from one of their past outings on the day of their anniversary. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback after a hiatus of ten years with Aarya.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl doing yoga together-

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl ringed in their second anniversary recently

