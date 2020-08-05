Can You See Anushka Sharma As Vanya In 'The Umbrella Academy's' Hindi Version?

The Umbrella Academy is a popular Netflix series that is based on superheroes and a fantasy world. The premise of the show is based on a bunch of seven children born simultaneously without their mothers going into labour. They all had superhuman abilities and were adopted by an eccentric billionaire. He numbered them rather than giving them names and called them, The Umbrella Academy. After a fateful turn of events, this band of dysfunctional siblings are forced to battle an imminent apocalypse. If The Umbrella Academy is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Vanya- Anushka Sharma

She is a meek violinist who apparently did not show any powers after she was born and was kept apart from her siblings. However, she actually possessed the dangerous power to convert sound waves into forces of destruction, Anushka Sharma seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Ellen Page Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Luther- Vicky Kaushal

He is an astronaut who has super strength and lives on the moon for four years due to a mission given to him by his adoptive father. After a tragic turn of events, he was injected with a serum to save his life which turned his upper body into that of an ape. Known for his great physique and good acting skills, Vicky Kaushal seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Tom Hopper Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Diego- Tiger Shroff

He is the troublemaker in the family who is known for causing a ruckus and having his way with weapons especially knives. Known for being a great action hero, Tiger Shroff seems ideal to essay this role.

Image credit: David Castaneda Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Allison- Katrina Kaif

She is a celebrity who has the ability to control minds with the line “I heard a rumour”. Known for her glamourous personality, Katrina Kaif seems like just the actor for this part.

Image credit: Emmy Raver-Lampman Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Klaus- Ranveer Singh

He is known for his flamboyant personality. However, he has the ability to communicate with the dead and can also make for corporeal for a short period of time. Ranveer Singh has flamboyance like no other in Bollywood and judging by his acting in 'Padmaavat', he seems like the ideal choice.

Image credit: Robert Sheehan Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Five- Shahid Kapoor

He has the ability to jump through time and space. He is the one who comes back from the future to warn his siblings of the imminent apocalypse that they have to stop. However, returning back in time causes an anomaly in making him turn back into his 13-year-old self. An actor who seems to get younger and younger, Shahid Kapoor seems just the person to essay this character on screen.

Image credit: Aidan Gallagher Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Cha-Cha- Sushmita Sen

She is an agent from the Commission, a group who keeps tabs on those who threaten the timeline leading to the apocalypse. She is known for being a sociopath and ruthless assassin. With great acting abilities and proving her mettle once again in Arya, Sushmita Sen seems she might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Mary J. Blige Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

Leonard Peabody- Ranbir Kapoor

He is Vanya’s lover who was also born on the same day as the Hargreeves siblings but as a result of normal pregnancy. He was humiliated by the eccentric billionaire and so to extract revenge he plans to misuse Vanya’s dangerous abilities. Known for his great acting skills, Ranbir Kapoor seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: John Magaro Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

