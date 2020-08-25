Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman Shawl Picks Her Bag, Love-struck Fans Call Him 'gentleman'

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl was recently papped as they headed out in the city. The duo happily smiled for the camera and Rohman also gave a thumbs up to the photographers. In of the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Sushmita Sen's boyfriend could be seen holding her hand-bag. Soon, fans gushed to talk about the couple.

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman picks her bag

In another picture that flared over the internet, Sushmita was seen looking at Rohman and posing for the camera. Fans were quick to notice how Rohman picked up Sushmita Sen's bag. A user wrote, "Such a gentleman, holding her bag. Also, they look good together." An amused fan penned, "Love this lady and her man." Fans were in awe of the couple's pictures. A user also wrote that people need more adorable couples like the duo. "Sushmita is such a beautiful soul and has an amazing personality", read another comment on the post.

On July 28, the Aarya actor took the internet by storm after she posted an adorable picture with Rohman Shawl. She celebrated two years of her togetherness with Shawl and also penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing the pic, Sen wrote, "When Sush met her Rooh. Rohmance followed. Happy Anniversary Jaan Rohman Shawl. Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! To many more." As soon as Rohman caught a glimpse of the same, he wrote, "Blessed. I love you."

Fans flooded the comments section with love. A fan wrote, "Hii Sushmita, happy anniversary both of you, I love you so much." Another user wrote, "Happy anniversary to one of most favourite couples. Love ultimately finds its own way to shine. God bless you both." Many simply dropped awestruck emoticons and hearts in the comments section.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback with her debut in the digital series titled Aarya. The show also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani among others. Aarya chronicles the tale of how a homemaker decides to get into any lengths to learn her husband's business, after his murder. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

