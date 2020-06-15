Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To The Actor

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020, came as a shock for his family, industry peers and fans. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 afternoon. Many celebrities and his co-stars from Bollywood took to their social media handle and paid tribute to the late actor. Actors including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among many others, shared throwback pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out below the happy photos that Bollywood remembers him by:

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a throwback picture featuring him along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes. In the caption, he recalled that day and expressed the grief over his death. On the other side, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also shared a group picture featuring Sushant. Global star Priyanka Chopra also posted a picture to express her condolence. Sushant's Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan also shared a BTS, in which the duo is posing with all-smiling faces. Check out a few posts below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The cause of death is still uncleared, but a full investigation is underway. According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help called Sushant's friends. His friends forcefully open the door and discovered him hanging.

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit, wherein he essayed the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

