Mukesh Chhabra Records Statement Over Sushant's Death, Says 'no Rivalry Between Them'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire Hindi film industry. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. It has now been reported that casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who will be making his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, has recorded a statement with respect to the case.

Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

It has been reported by a leading entertainment portal that Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe revealed that Mukesh Chhabra did not mention if the actor had any professional rivalry. He did not mention the claims that were made saying Sushant Singh Rajput lost a few films in the last six months. In his statement, Mukesh Chhabra referred to Sushant Singh Rajput as a great actor.

In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded today. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput & he was a good actor: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe pic.twitter.com/SAYq2OYtuJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra knew the actor well professionally, however, he wasn’t quite close to Sushant Singh Rajput personally. Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly called Mukesh Chhabra to wish him on his birthday. The police official also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput spoke to Mukesh Chhabra on his birthday on May 27, 2020.

After the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media and mentioned that he has lost a ‘brother’. He also mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput was very intelligent as well as talented. In his post, he wrote that he is saddened as their deep conversations have come to an abrupt end.

Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you.” [sic]

According to reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe had previously revealed that they have recorded the statements of two managers, a cook, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, the key maker who was called on to open Sushant’s bedroom door as well as of actor Mahesh Shetty. Mahesh Shetty was the last person Sushant Singh Rajput tried to contact before he took the drastic step. It has now been reported that the police have recorded statements of around 10 people.

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

On Monday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned that the autopsy reports claim that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide. However, they would further investigate the case to ensure that there is no foul play. In his tweet, he mentioned that there have been reports that Sushant Singh Rajput took the drastic step due to professional rivalry, he stated that the police will also explore that angle.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

