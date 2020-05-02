Sussanne Khan Shares An Adorable Video Of Her 'artist Son' Hridaan On His Birthday; Watch

Sussanne Khan is a hands-on parent to her sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan and her always shared adorable pictures with them through her social media account. On the occasion of Hridaan Roshan's 12th birthday on Saturday, Sussanne shared a montage of some of her fondest memories with him through her Instagram post.

She wrote, "My Ridz full of stars.. happy 12 th ♥️♥️ You will always only be..Up and Up, my artist Son.. god bless you limitless today and forever... as you only know to give with your heart. ♥️♥️💪🏻🎂🌻 #myridzajaan #summeroflockdown2020 #ridzfullofstars".

Sussanne has moved in with her ex-husband Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan amid lockdown to co-parent their sons. The duo frequently share posts from their lockdown activities together on social media. However, recently, Sussanne posted a lovely candid photo of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan chilling in their balcony, spending some quality time.

Hrithik and Sussanne are childhood sweethearts who got married in the year 2000 around the time of Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood debut. They separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in 2014. The duo has been on great terms since then and has often had each other's backs. While at Hrithik Roshan's home during the COVID lockdown, Sussanne Khan, who is an interior designer by profession, has also shared many pictures of her workstation.

